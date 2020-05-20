DP World signs MoU for logistics hub in Jammu and Kashmir

A Memorandum of Understanding has been formed between the government of Dubai, DP World and the government of the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir to develop trade infrastructure.

The agreement will see developments for logistics in Jammu and Kashmir, which is at the northernmost part of India, mainly in the Himalaya mountains and close to India’s bordes with Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and China.

The groups will now discuss the creation of a multi-modal logistics hub in Jammu, including warehouses and storage. The encouragement of inter-modal transfer of cargo and containers will also be discussed.

DP World operates many transport-based businesses including marine and inland terminals, maritime services, logistics services and technology driven trade solutions.

DP World’s group chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said in a press release on DP World’s website: “Opening up the Indian hinterland through new infrastructure and facilities is one of the ways that the Indian economy will continue to grow and we are delighted to enter into these discussions with representatives of the Jammu and Kashmir government.”

He added that he looked forward to India’s future economic development but that logistics would be a key factor in ensuring this happens efficiently. “India has vast economic potential and unlocking it will provide new trade opportunities. Efficient logistics is the way forward – to get cargo moving faster, safer and more cost effectively for all stakeholders.”