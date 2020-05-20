DiDi partners with China Southern Power Grid for on-demand EV charging

DiDi Chuxing, China’s leading ridesharing firm, has partnered with China Southern Power Grid (CSPG) to co-develop on-demand electric vehicle (EV) charging services for South and Southwest China.

CSPG has an extensive charging network in place, having invested 3.1bn yuan in the construction of 23,000 outlets.

An additional 12,000 are due to become operational by the end of 2019.

The partnership will see DiDi’s Xiaoju Automobile Solutions and CSPG pooling their capabilities: the former’s open auto-solutions platform will be connected to the latter’s charging network to enable mutual customers to seamlessly access the stations through DiDi’s apps.

China is one of the biggest EV markets in the world, and the advent of mainstream EVs has huge implications for the ridesharing industry.

One of the biggest limiting factors to widespread EV distribution is a lack of infrastructure to cater for their charging needs, and this move highlights DiDi’s proactive approach in this area.

DiDi’s press release added that the partnership marks its EV operations’ full connection to China’s national grid.

CSPG is one of the nation’s two state-owned power grid firms, and DiDi finalised its partnership with the EV service arm of the other state-owned player, China State Grid, in May this year.