Deloitte names Sunpower as China’s Best Managed Company

Environment protection solutions specialist Sunpower has been named by Big Four financial services giant Deloitte as China’s Best Managed Company.

Sunpower’s high-end equipment manufacturing and environmental solutions have enabled firms including Sinopec, CNOOC, SABIC, Shell, BP, and others to reach their sustainability goals whilst continuing to promote progress in corporate environmental protection initiatives.

Deloitte’s Best Managed Companies programme identifies and recognises firms worldwide for application of advanced management ideas tied with strong business performance, with this being the first year that China has been included since the programme began in 1993.

SEE ALSO:

The four criteria companies are judged against are: strategy. Operational excellence, leadership and employees’ commitment to corporate excellence, and financial strength.

"It is a great honour for us to receive this prestigious award from Deloitte and join the ranks of companies that are setting the highest standards in management practices in a competitive market like China,” said Guo Hongxin, Executive Chairman of Sunpower, in the company’s press release.

“This is a strong endorsement of Sunpower's leading position in the environmental protection space, and stands as a testament to the strength of our management team. The recognition by Deloitte reaffirms our efforts and will spur us on to achieve even greater excellence in business management."