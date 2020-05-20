Crayon Group named as Microsoft’s Partner of the Year in the Philippines

Crayon Group, a leading IT advisory firm with a host of software and digital transformation solutions and services, has been named as Microsoft’s Partner of the Year in the Philippines for 2019.

The award is presented to Microsoft’s partners that delivery exemplary customer solutions and innovations based on its technologies.

In its press release, Crayon noted that the award reflects the company’s ability to drive customer satisfaction and grow its customer base through the quality of its offering.

"I'm very proud of the team in the Philippines. By aligning our global cloud strategy and teaming with Microsoft, together we are able to deliver maximum value to our partners and customers,'' said Florent Bellahsene, Vice President of Crayon APAC, in the firm’s press release.

Jerry Bongco, Country General Manager of Crayon Philippines, added: "This is extremely humbling and encouraging for Crayon Philippines as we strive each day to make a positive impact to our partners and customers, providing ROI to their complex technology decisions.”

