Chinese food delivery service, Meituan-Dianping gets $4bn in funding round led by Tencent

Chinese food and retail delivery service, Meituan-Dianping, has secured $4bn in a new investment round.

Meituan.com was founded in 2002 as a Chinese group buying site for local consumer products and retail services. It merged with a fellow group buying site, Dianping, in 2015.

The tech service offers food delivery and daily deals. It is currently the world’s largest online and on-demand deliver platform and received up to 10mn orders per day, with over 280mn registered users.

Before the most recent funding round, which was led by Tencent, the company had already accumulated $3.3bn and is now valued at $30bn in total.

The company claims to have “the largest servce0focused ecommerce platform in China” and is a rival to Alibaba’s growing ambition with localised ecommerce, which is perhaps why Alibaba rival Tencent have chosen to invest so heavily.

In 2015, Alibaba set up Kuobei with $1bn to focus on the localised ecommerce niche. Other competition for Meituan-Dianping include apps like Ele.me which offers meal delivery and has received $2bn from Alibaba.

According to CEO Wang Xing, the company “is leading a major transformation of China’s traditional services industry… Customers are able to access various types of services, from restaurant reservations to on-demand delivery, hotel and travel bookings, and entertainment, all through a single mobile application.”

The company announced earlier this year it hopes to develop a ride-hailing service.