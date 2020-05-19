The challenges of DIY IT disaster recovery

Many organisations attempt to implement their own disaster recovery and business continuity solutions by purchasing additional hardware, or installing it in a branch office or colocation facility.

This approach can be useful in some ways but it’s vital to be aware of the potential issues with taking this ‘do-it-yourself’ (DIY) approach.

RELATED TOPIC: How to avoid becoming obsolete due to digital disruption and changing IT roles



“The DIY strategy is likely to help when service is interrupted by power failure or user error,” said Steve Goh, Vice President/GM of Sales for Asia-Pacific & Emerging Markets, Acronis. “However, this approach rarely delivers the most efficient disaster recovery with the greatest amount of coverage for the organisation’s investment dollar.”



Acronis has identified four key shortcomings of DIY IT disaster recovery:



1. Limitations of SAN-to-SAN replication

Most storage area network (SAN) solutions have some form of SAN-to-SAN replication. This capability alone is a far cry from the functionality of a comprehensive disaster recovery system, which can address all of the architectural considerations for replicating data between production environments and disaster recovery environments.

RELATED TOPIC: 3 ways to drive business value from IT investments



2. Hardware and software drift

No matter the mix of hardware and software in a DIY disaster recovery implementation, it needs to be up to date to ensure continued performance. Many DIY systems combine a lot of independent elements that need to be managed separately, increasing the complexity of keeping everything working, and heightening the chances of hardware and software ‘drift’.



3. Failed Disaster Recovery (DR) exercises

Once the hardware and software needed for a DIY disaster recovery platform has been purchased and implemented, it needs to be tested. The DR exercises needed to get everything operating optimally can add to the overall cost of the system. Each time a disaster recovery exercise fails, it raises the overall cost of a DIY approach.

RELATED TOPIC: 4 ways to limit the possibility of failing technology



4. Understanding the resources and skill-set required

Disaster recovery requires a multi-disciplinary skill-set with deep expertise in storage, operating systems, hypervisors, infrastructure, and more. Not all organisations have the resources to have these skills and knowledge internally. Attempting a DIY disaster recovery strategy without the required mix of skills can cause problems further down the track.



“The hurdles of successfully implementing a DIY disaster recovery solution are substantial,” said Goh. “You can avoid them by shopping around for externally-managed all-in-one solutions.

RELATED TOPIC: 5 ways your company can boost workplace morale

“There are many reliable and powerful cloud-based solutions that make it possible to get an all-in-one backup and disaster recovery solution for less than the total cost of ownership of a DIY solution.”

Let's connect!

Check out the latest edition of Business Review Australia!