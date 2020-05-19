Canva wins coolest Australian tech company award

Employer branding and reviews platform JobAdvisor has revealed the winners of their third annual Coolest Companies in Australia competition. For the second year in a row online graphic design start-up Canva won this year’s award for being the coolest tech company in Australia.

The competition recognises companies that offer game changing service, provide unprecedented benefits to employees, foster friendly working environments and are addressing workplace diversity in a meaningful way.

This year JobAdvisor sought out Australia's coolest companies in four categories: Coolest in Tech, Coolest in Finance, Coolest SMB and Coolest Company for Diversity.

According to JobAdvisor, “Canva has built a unique ‘vibe’ that encourages each member of the team to look forward to coming to work every day.

“Their employees are especially appreciative of benefits such as breakfasts and lunches prepared on-site by chefs, the fitness activities made available throughout the week and the strong social cohesion that Canva managed to create and that make the Canva team feel like a family.

“The company also offers free sessions with professional wellness providers and meditation/mindfulness practice. It’s truly like a home away from home.”

Stay tuned for coverage on the rest of the awards in the coming weeks.

Business Review Australia's November issue is live.

Follow @BizReviewAU and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Australia is also on Facebook