World First named Australia’s “Coolest Company in Finance 2016”

World First has been named Australia’s “Coolest Company in Finance”. Judged by JobAdvisor, Australia’s employer branding and workplace culture matching platform, the title for World First was announced today as part of JobAdvisor’s annual hunt for Australia’s Coolest Companies.

Founded in London in January 2004, World First are experts in international currencies and money transfers, combining specialist knowledge of foreign exchange markets and technical innovation to help individuals and businesses manage cross border currency payments quickly, securely and transparently at better exchange rates than the big four banks.

“Winning Australia’s ‘Coolest Company in Finance’ accolade is an absolute thrill. Since we opened our doors in Australia in 2008, we have been committed to building a culture of inclusivity, fun and authenticity in order to have that show in our service to customers and the community,” said Andrew Porter, Managing Director Australia for World First.

“We’ve never considered ourselves a traditional finance company – in fact, we pride ourselves on being completely different. We work hard to empower our team and recognise their skills and needs. This has resulted in a team that are relaxed, but professional, driven but not ruthless and in everything, they genuinely believe in balancing fun and work.”

World First was named Coolest Finance Company due to its “fun, diverse and dynamic work environment, focused on staff satisfaction and personal growth”.

“They offer regular team building, sports and volunteering days, as well as continuous staff training and opportunities for talent mobility,” the judging panel said.

“Their employees especially appreciate the company’s commitment to only recruit people that are the right cultural fit. They also feel very supported by their management, resulting in a highly engaged team.”

Ben Hutt, CEO of Search Party & JobAdvisor, commented, “This year’s competition clearly showed us a move in many companies towards a more humanised and supportive working environment. Australian employees are looking for companies that live and breathe their values and are going the extra mile when it comes to making them feel good and valued at a professional and personal level.”

“The companies awarded by JobAdvisor this year represent the best of the best, and offer an example to other businesses looking to attract and retain employees.” Hutt said.

This award comes fresh off the back of World First being awarded a 5-star rating for Outstanding Value in International Money Transfers by CANSTAR, Australia’s premier financial data provider helping consumers make better financial decisions.

