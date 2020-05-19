Envato is Australia’s coolest company for diversity

Employer branding and reviews platform JobAdvisor has revealed the winners of their third annual Coolest Companies in Australia competition. The competition recognises companies that offer game changing service, provide unprecedented benefits to employees, foster friendly working environments and are addressing workplace diversity in a meaningful way.

Envato, which was already awarded Coolest Australian Tech Company in 2014 and Coolest Company for Women in 2015 has once again made it to the top of the list in the ‘Diversity’ category in 2016.

Envato really cares about their employees fitting their worklife in with their personal life, with diversity as a major focus both internally and externally. It launched Melbourne’s first LGBTI technology meetup sponsored by their own “Out Envato” LGBTI alliance group, and publicly share their learnings around diversity culture and importance. Envato also explicitly measures and publicly reports on their own diversity metrics for all to see and places importance on work/parenting balance.

Envato hosts, sponsors and participates in a range of meetups and are focusing on results more than on actual hours spent in the office, which is what make their working environment pretty unique and so much appreciated by their employees. It provides an abundance of learning opportunities from free subscriptions to online courses, a communal Kindle library and regular TED-style Envato talks to inspire their team.

Ben Hutt, CEO of Search Party & JobAdvisor, commented, “Having cool offices isn’t enough anymore. Ping pong tables and friendly kitchens where employees can have lunch are a given. In order to attract and retain top talent, Australian companies - and especially SMBs - need to provide their employees with a supportive environment on both professional and personal levels,”

“The companies awarded by JobAdvisor this year represent the best of the best, and offer an example to other businesses looking to attract and retain employees. Even if Australian SMBs don’t have the budget of the big guys, they can most definitely compete for talent by fostering an inclusive culture that takes care of employees as human beings first,” Hutt said.

Business Review Australia's December issue is now live.

Follow @BizReviewAU and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Australia is also on Facebook.