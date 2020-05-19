Splend is officially Australia’s coolest SMB

JobAdvisor - an employer branding and reviews platform - has announced the winners of their third annual Coolest Companies in Australia competition.

The competition recognises several categories of company, that all offer game changing service, provide unprecedented benefits to employees, foster friendly working environments and are addressing workplace diversity in a meaningful way.

Splend, an Australian SMB offering brand new cars for people who want to work in the rideshare economy with companies like Uber, won the top spot of the SMB category. Key to its success was its culture of innovation and agility, as well as its growth mindset and connection with local community.

Ben Hutt, CEO of Search Party & JobAdvisor, said: “This year’s competition clearly showed us a move in many companies towards a more humanised and supportive working environment. Australian employees are looking for companies that live and breathe their values and are going the extra mile when it comes to making them feel good and valued at a professional and personal level.”

Having cool offices isn’t enough anymore. Ping pong tables and friendly kitchens where employees can have lunch are a given. In order to attract and retain top talent, Australian companies - and especially SMBs - need to provide their employees with a supportive environment on both professional and personal levels.”

The coolest SMB category, new to this year’s competition, recognises companies with 40 employees or less who provide an awesome service or product, are passionate about their offering, and provide a clear vision for developing the business and its staff.

“The companies awarded by JobAdvisor this year represent the best of the best, and offer an example to other businesses looking to attract and retain employees,” says Hutt. “Even if Australian SMBs don’t have the budget of the big guys, they can most definitely compete for talent by fostering an inclusive culture that takes care of employees as human beings first.

“At the end of the day, ‘Walking the talk’ when it comes to company values is most important to Aussie employees and what truly makes an employer a Cool Company.”

Splend managed to perfectly embody the ‘work hard play hard’ culture. As a small business its teams are very busy and need to work hard to achieve the company’s growth objectives. Splend is offering its employees an ‘Anti Alpha’ culture where everyone has their value and share in the success of the business.

Employees are especially enjoying the fun environment created for them, which includes table tennis tables in every office and a regional tournament, and a top gear test track laps board. They value being always rewarded for their hard work, individually and as a team.



Stay tuned for more coverage.

Business Review Australia's November issue is live.

Follow @BizReviewAU and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Australia is also on Facebook.