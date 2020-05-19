Article
Business people on the Queen's birthday honours list
By Wedaeli Chibelushi
May 19, 2020
Almost 900 Australians have been named on this year’s Queen’s birthday honours list, including 15 appointed as companions of the Order of Australia.
Established in 1975 as a homegrown honours system, Order of Australia gongs have been given to over 50,000 Aussies for “outstanding service or exceptional achievement”.
This year’s Order of Australia list includes 673 General Division appointments and 218 meritorious and military awards.
The 2017 list comprises a wide variety of people, including scientists, entertainers, lawyers, designers, community workers, performers. Which businesspeople feature on the list?
- Alan Joyce – CEO of Qantas
- Collette Dinnigan – Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur
- Jacques Nasser – BHP Billiton Chairman
- Andrew Fletcher – CEO of Rheinmetall Defence Australia
- James Hogan ex-CEO of Etihad Airways
- David Morgan – Former CEO Westpac Banking Corporatioin
- Michael Wilkins – ex-CEO Insurance Australia Group
- Katherine Woodthorpe – Director of Australian Renewable Energy Agency
