Business Chief Asia - February issue is now live!

Welcome to the February issue of Business Chief Asia!

This month, Business Chief Asia’s cover feature is professional services firm EY. Rodrigo Cambiaghi, the company’s Asia-Pacific and Greater China Supply Chain and Operations Leader, tells us of the work EY is doing to accelerate supply chains in China.

China offers a vibrant and diverse consumer market that requires strong customer-centricity and innovative business models that now can be enabled by advanced technologies,” he says. “Supply chains have always been important in China but the complexity of the environment has changed. China has become a vast market with high growth and a lot of emerging technology at its disposal. It’s clear that speed is the greatest differentiator in China”.

This month’s city focus takes us to Beijing. China’s capital reveals its technological nous, thanks to a Silicon Valley equivalent, and the transportation infrastructure necessary for a city with upwards of 20 million people.

In our top 10, meanwhile, we look at the CEOs of the region’s largest companies, mostly clustered in East Asia.

