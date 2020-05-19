Business Blueprint unveils 24-hour channel aimed at advising small business owners

With more than 690,000 small businesses operating in Australia today, creating a successful start-up and becoming your own boss is a dream for many. Unfortunately, 44 of these small businesses are forced to close their doors every day, usually due to a lack of knowledge and support.

With this in mind Business Blueprint, one of Australia’s most successful business education companies, is set to revolutionise the industry by launching the world’s first 24-hour small business channel today at 7 p.m. The live streaming service will be completely free and will make company education accessible to millions of people around the world, with hours of training sessions from a range of successful entrepreneurs and experts.

“Our organisation has always been passionate about business and education, and although we’ve helped tens of thousands of people over the past six years, we believe we can do even more to give back,” said Dale Beaumont, founder of Business Blueprint. “We know there are still millions of business owners around the world who are struggling, when they don’t have to, which is why we wanted to create a single platform for people to grow their business.”

Business Blueprint’s mission is to continue to be Australia's No. 1 Business Education Program, by consistently offering their members ongoing value, and ensuring they have access to Australia's largest library of systems, templates, and step-by-step training videos. The result is Business Blueprint members are able to make changes and implement change faster, and get everything they need to succeed all in one place.

The live streamed segments will be between 30-60 minutes, and teach business owners exactly how to simply and effectively implement step by step strategies. Content will cover everything from marketing, managing finances, to sales and hiring staff. These tools will aim to empower SME owners by giving them everything needed to exceed their expectations, and tackle their business targets.

As many of the training sessions will be broadcast live, Business Blueprint has also set up an interactive platform, with viewers able to ask questions and receive answers in real time. This means the audience will be able to play an active part in the learning process, and obtain personalised information to specifically help their company.

After three months of construction, and over $500,000 worth of equipment installed, the Business Blueprint team has invested heavily in ensuring the newly built studio in Sydney can compete with even the highest-rated stations. As new research revealed people have more than doubled their digital video viewing time in the past three years, this innovative TV model will disrupt its commercial counterparts and impact the way traditional media is consumed.

Within the first year, the service will have over 350 videos, all recorded and presented in HD and accessible on all smart-phones, tablets, computers, and later on television too. The site already has over 15,000 subscribers on the waiting list, with the goal of reaching over 1,000,000 registrations in less than two years.

Although this service is innovative, Business Blueprint is no stranger to success. Lead by Beaumont, who at just 34 has already built Business Blueprint into one of Australia’s most successful business education companies, sold over 250,000 books and delivered over 1,000 business presentations, the team also includes experts from various fields, such as Head Of Digital Media, Carolyn Birchill who has previously worked with the likes of MYOB, Optus, CPA Australia, Foxtel, and Toyota.

