BHP announces $400mn climate change program

The Melbourne headquartered mining giant BHP has announced a new sustainability plan backed by investment.

The $400mn Climate Investment Program is a five year effort to reduce emissions across its own operations and those generated by the use of its resources.

BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie said: “Over the next five years this program will scale up low carbon technologies critical to the decarbonisation of our operations. It will drive investment in nature-based solutions and encourage further collective action on scope three emissions. Commercial success of these investments will breed ambition and create more innovative partnerships to respond collectively to the climate challenge.”

SEE ALSO:

Developing technological solutions is a focus for the company as it aims to reach its new targets. Those targets include a medium-term emissions goal in line with the Paris Agreement, a short-term goal to keep emissions in 2022 at the level of 2017 and a longer term effort to reduce emissions to a net-zero level by the middle of the century.

“We must take a product stewardship role for emissions across our value chain and commit to work with shippers, processors and users of our products to reduce scope three emissions,” said Mackenzie. “We require a considered and orderly transition to a lower carbon world, in which resource companies like BHP have both critical expertise and a key role to play.”

Also announced was a measure to strengthen the link between executive pay and emissions performance, with clarification of the connection from 2021.