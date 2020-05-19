Australia’s Kayo Sports officially launches in potential world-first

Kayo Sports, a streaming service dedicated to sports broadcasts, has launched in Australia

For AU$25 per month, Australian viewers gain access to over 50 sports through live streaming and an on-demand service for select matches and events.

Among these, viewers can watch baseball, basketball, football, Australian football, cricket, American football, rugby, MMA, tennis, and many more sports from around the world.

The Sydney Morning Herald praised the service not just for its comprehensive package, but for its strong user experience which includes a straightforward interface, a ‘spoiler-free’ mode that hides scores and highlights whilst browsing, and the capacity for watching an in-progress stream from the beginning.

“We had that vision of creating that ‘Netflix of sport’ idea and when you look around the world, it really doesn’t exist,” said Julian Ogrin, Chief Executive at Kayo Sports, according to news.com.au.

“We will offer is over 30,000 hours of sport annually, and over 2000 hours of sport every month,” he added.

News.com.au said that Australia’s streaming service market is comprised over 9.1mn users, but a lack of a unified sports streaming service has meant that viewers seeking a range of different sports broadcasts have faced a litany of expensive, separate subscriptions.

Should Kayo Sports find success, the service could provide a model for services in other territories to follow.