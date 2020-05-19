Australia Day National Conference 2015 is an event you don't want to miss

The Australia Day National Conference is approaching rapidly, and entrepreneurs of all industries should mark it on their calendar.

Set to take place June 11-12 at QT Hotel in Gold Coast, Victoria, this year’s theme will focus on the key elements of Australia Day from “Coast to Coast.” People who attend will have the opportunity to connect with event organisers from across the country to share ideas, acquire knowledge and motivate each other. Those interested can register online here.

This year’s networking functions include a speed-dating style breakfast with your peers from around the nation, a brainstorming and troubleshooting session and a Gala Dinner at Sea World Australia. In addition, attendees will hear from Twitter Australia representatives about social media and Australia Day, attend a course on developing sponsorship proposals or media strategy, learn about Australia Reconciliation Action Plans and hear about Australia Day National Programs and ways to enhance your events.

Keynote speakers for the two-day event include 2015 Australian of the Year and domestic violence campaigner Rosie Batty, bestselling author, columnist and journalist Peter FitzSimons, as well as singer and writer Robyn Archer, who is also the strategic advisor for the Gold Coast’s arts and cultural development for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.