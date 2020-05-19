Apple ranked Australia’s most attractive employer

According to the 2018 Randstad Employer Brand Research report, Apple is the most attractive employer in Australia.

The firm was followed by Virgin Australia and Qantas, but took the top spot for its innovation focus, financial stability, and strong reputation.

The findings also show that Technology is the top industry across the nation, ahead of aviation for the first time in four years.

Early learning and engineering took second and third places respectively, with innovation once again being cited for the ranking decisions.

“I am excited to announce Apple as the most attractive Australia employer and technology as the most attractive sector,” remarked Frank Ribuot, CEO of Randstad Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia and India.

“Technology is ingrained into our everyday lives. From ordering food on the fly, to searching the latest jobs, the whole world is just a few taps away from your fingertips.”

“Apple has led the technology revolution, so it’s no surprise that Aussies looking to ride the wave of innovation see the Californian tech giant and the technology sector in general as a great place to develop their careers.”

The report also highlighted what employees search for in a job, with work-life balance being considered the most import from the more than 9,555 individuals questioned.

“The 2018 Randstad Employer Brand Research confirms that workers aren’t solely focused on salary and long-term job security,” Ribout continued.

“It is the ability of companies to deliver a genuine, consistent and balanced experience that will prove to be the big winners in a competitive job market.”