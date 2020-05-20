Anand Stanley confirmed as new President and Managing Director of Airbus India

The global aerospace company, Airbus, has announced that it has appointed Anand E Stanley as the President and Managing Director of Airbus India, Times of India reports.

Mr Stanley replaces Pierre de Bausset, who is set to take on another role with the firm to be revealed at a later date.

Mr Stanley began his aerospace career with a position at Pratt & Whitney before working in a number of different roles at UTC and Lockheed Martin.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Engineering, an MBA at the University of Virginia-Darden.

Airbus Executive Vice President Strategy and International, Patrick de Castelbajac, said: “I am delighted to see Anand taking Airbus India’s leadership, building on the solid legacy left by Pierre de Bausset, relying on a robust team to drive the company on its next phase of growth.”

“Anand will successfully leverage the large fleet of our products flying in India, our support and services capability, the quality of our engineering team and the deep links that have been forged with local aerospace and defence industrial partners.”

It is anticipated that Mr Stanley will begin his new role as of 1 October, 2018.