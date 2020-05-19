AMP appoints Francesco De Ferrari as new CEO

The Australia and New Zealand-based wealth management firm, AMP, has selected its new Chief Executive Officer.

Francesco De Ferrari will take on the role from 1 December, following months of the firm lacking a permanent CEO.

Craig Meller, the former CEO of AMP, resigned from the company late April this year, placing former chairman Mike Wilkins in the position temporarily.

Prior to his new role, De Ferrari held the position of CEO of South East Asia at Credit Suisse, where he had worked for 17 years.

“Francesco is an outstanding leader with a strong track record in international wealth management and extensive experience in redesigning business models to drive turnaround and growth,” stated David Murray, Chairman of AMP.

“The Board conducted an extensive global search to identify the best leader to drive change at AMP.”

“Francesco is a proven change agent who will bring the strategic acumen and expertise to spearhead the transformation needed in our business.”

“AMP is an iconic Australian company with strong, market-leading positions in wealth management, insurance and asset management,” stated Francesco De Ferrari.

“I feel very privileged to have been chosen to lead the business and to have the opportunity to set and shape its future.”

“I’m encouraged by the process of change already initiated by the Board, and I’m committed to accelerating this change, while maximising the opportunities we have both in Australia and internationally.”