AltoPartners announces expansion in India

AltoPartners, an executive search and leadership consulting company, has announced that one of its founding partners in India, Accord Group India, has merged with Stanton Chase India business and will relaunch as Accord | India.

This merger will increase the Indian business footprint to six offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata and will enhance the AltoPartners global footprint to 58 offices across 35 countries

Accord Group India has provided highly sought-after leadership executive search services to companies in India and the region for two decades. The merger will result in Accord | India significantly widening, deepening and further leveraging senior candidate access and engagement in India and across the globe.

The merger also allows additional investment in more specialised verticals and services and considerably enhances the research capability in industry sub-sectors to give clients the benefit of even deeper domain knowledge.

Accord | India will be chaired by BP Agrawal, the chairman of Stanton Chase India and widely regarded as the pioneer of the organised search and selection profession in India. Sonal Agrawal and Toral Patel, two of the leading senior executive search consultants in India, will remain Managing Partners of the firm. The team of 45 professionals comprises an unmatched group of senior and experienced consultants and researchers covering:

Consumer Retail & Services

Digital Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Life Science

Industrials & Infrastructure

Financial & Professional Services

Technology & Telecom

Real Estate

Corporate Roles



Sonal Agrawal, Accord | India Managing Partner and a member of the AltoPartners Global Opertaing Committee said: “While increased scale and size are attractive, the real driver for this merger is to increase our capability to serve clients better by covering more areas within the client and candidate spectrum in executive search, as well as build out additional service offerings. We are also selectively hiring in specialist areas.”

