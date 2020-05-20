Alibaba Cloud to open new data centre in India

Alibaba’s cloud computing arm, Alibaba Cloud, has announced it will open a new data centre in India next month in its efforts to “serve small-and-medium sized businesses worldwide”.

It’s hoped the centre will provide clients in India with a suite of high performance cloud products.

The centre will be located in Mumbai.

Alibaba Cloud said in a statement: “India is a key market in Alibaba Cloud’s globalisation strategy, and the firm sees tremendous business opportunity, given the rapid growth of the Indian economy.”

According to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises under the Indian government, the sector currently comprises 6% of the country’s GDP, 33% of manufacturing output and 45% of total exports.

President of Alibaba Cloud, Simon Hu said: “As we build out the Alibaba network globally, India is another important piece that is now firmly in place. This continues our commitment to India, helping it to develop trade opportunities with other markets in the regions and beyond.”

The centre will mainly employ locals and will provide services from consulting to after-sales support.