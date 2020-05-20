Air New Zealand lands third maintenance contract for US Navy engines

New Zealand’s flag carrier airline, Air New Zealand, has announced that it has secured a third contract from the US Navy that will see it carry out maintenance work on more of the engines driving its cruiser fleet.

The contract is worth US$17mn, according to the firm’s press release.

Work on the fleet’s engines, of which 10 have been earmarked for the new contract, will being in August this year with an expected conclusion of late 2021.

SEE ALSO:

"This is the third consecutive US Navy contract Air New Zealand has been awarded,” said Air New Zealand’s Chief Ground Operations Officer, Carrie Hurihanganui, in the press release.

“This latest successful bid is testament to the efforts of our Gas Turbines team. The contract is a significant body of work for our business and demonstrates the robust working relationship we have built with the US Navy."

Adding to the $38mn accrued through previous engine maintenance arrangements between the US Navy and Air New Zealand, covering 22 engine units, this third contract brings the total to $55mn and 32 contracted units.