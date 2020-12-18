Article
Technology

Megaport: 2021 engineering predictions

By Georgia Wilson
December 18, 2020
undefined mins
John Veizedas, VP engineering & product, Megaport details his predictions for the engineering industry in 2021...

Private Networks Will Help Secure a Dispersed Workforce  

Due to the pandemic and remote work, enterprise data is now flung to the wind. Companies will aggressively move more traffic off the internet and onto private networks to increase security as well as performance and reliability, eliminating the worry of a potential compromise. 

Don’t Forget the Machines: IoT Transforms Networks 

While everyone has been focused on the shift to remote work, IoT has continued its rapid expansion. In 2021, organizations will take a more holistic view of their networking strategy to support IoT and M2M environments to eliminate data silos and make the data more accessible wherever needed. 

Oil & Gas Industry 

Oil and gas companies, for example, are looking to feed field telemetry data, often siloed in data centers, into the cloud, but it has to do so in a reliable, secure way. 

Transportation / Automotive Industry 

Autonomous vehicles are coming. In Las Vegas, Lyft has given over 100,000 paid autonomous rides with backup drivers. And the trucking industry continues to experiment with autonomous transport trucks in areas of West Texas and Arizona.  

Connected cars and autonomous vehicles will require new and vastly more flexible approaches to networking to accommodate the constant flow of telemetry data in motion. Ultimately, networks that support connected and autonomous vehicles will need to be near ubiquitous and reliable. To get to that point effectively, the auto industry will develop their telemetry networks once, but then look to deploy them anywhere or everywhere. 

Retail Industry 

Retail has well-established telemetry networks for their point-of-sale solutions. But the pandemic has completely upended the industry. Retailers will be shuttering stores, expanding others and evolving their business models as we continue to face down the pandemic and eventually start to emerge from it. Introducing greater agility and flexibility into their network infrastructure will be essential to survival.  

For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

MegaportEngineeringPredictions2021
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy