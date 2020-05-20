Cyient recognised for strength in medical device engineering

Hyderabad-based global engineering, digital and manufacturing leader Cyient has been recognised by Everest Group as a ‘Major Contender’ in Everest’s Medical Device Engineering Services PEAK Matrix 2019 assessment.

In its press release, Cyient noted that the Medical Technology and Healthcare space is one of its fastest-growing business areas.

The data-driven assessment included 12 global service providers in medical device engineering across mechanical devices services, software services, and embedded and electronic hardware services with regards to their market success and delivery capabilities.

"The medical technology and healthcare team has invested in expanding Cyient's capabilities to align with evolving medical devices industry trends. New acquisitions, product partnerships, industry consortia, IP incubation, and lab infrastructure are helping Cyient develop integrated solutions that encompass design engineering, testing and certification, and manufacturing,” said Brian Wyatt, SVP of Medical Technology and Healthcare at Cyient, in the press release.

“We are honored to be included in Everest Group's assessment and achieving 'Major Contender' recognition, especially considering Everest Group's strong legacy in the life sciences and healthcare domain."