Accenture opens Perth innovation hub

Global professional services and consulting company Accenture just opened a brand new innovation hub in Perth, Australia.

There are more than 100 Accenture innovation hubs around the world, all geared towards helping local companies get more from their investments in digital technology, be that sustainability returns, greater efficiency, or new capabilities.

The Perth location is the latest in Australia, alongside ones in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra, and will primarily focus on serving the interests of Accenture's local clients in the mining and energy industries. The hub is, according to Accenture, designed to help these companies address the challenges and opportunities of digitalization. These include improving sustainability, cybersecurity, health, safety and productivity of workers, and the performance of machines.

“The new hub delivers innovation to our clients’ doorsteps here in Australia,” said Bob Easton, chairman of Accenture in Australia and New Zealand. “We invest locally and leverage Accenture’s global capabilities to develop innovation that puts Australia on a world stage.”

“With this new innovation hub, we are helping raise the innovation profile of Western Australia and Australia overall,” said Ann Burns, who leads Accenture’s Resources sector in Australia and New Zealand. “We believe that the Western Australian energy and mining sectors can become world leaders in digitalization. Crucial to this is a focus on what we refer to as ‘triple zero’: ideas, design and technologies that help achieve zero harm to workers and machines, zero loss across the value chain, and zero waste for sustainability.”

Jean-Marc Ollagnier, group chief executive of Accenture Resources, said, “The energy transition, circular economy, and sustainability provide opportunities to change business models, improve operations, and attract and retain talent. At the innovation hub, we will help clients apply digital technologies to create value across their enterprises.”

Located at the Exchange Tower, 2 The Esplanade, the innovation hub has been designed to host sessions that go from developing an idea to building a prototype and planning how to deploy the full solution. It includes a Liquid Studio, where clients can rapidly develop prototypes; a new design studio from Fjord, Accenture Interactive’s design and innovation consultancy; and a MakerLab space for 3D printing.