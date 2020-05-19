5 ways your company can boost workplace morale

Employee motivation is a key element in workplace productivity. Motivated employees often have the organisation’s interests in mind and deliver better results. Building morale among employees is often an effective way to increase motivation.



Jamie Pride, managing director and co-founder, REFFIND said, “While morale alone may not necessarily increase productivity, the things that good employers do to buoy morale, such as investing time and effort into understanding their employees and making sure they are engaged, will result in productivity returns.”

RELATED TOPIC: 3 ways to drive business value from IT investments



REFFIND has identified five key ways to boost morale in an organisation:



1. Define core values and stick to them

Core organisational values help to define what is expected and respected within the organisation. Whatever these values may be, what matters most is that they are unwavering and clearly communicated. Putting these values into action will help employees and management become more closely aligned.



2. Encourage conversation

Very few people enjoy working in isolation. Regular interaction keeps employees more engaged and connected. Even brief conversations among colleagues can have a significant effect on employee morale. Regular conversation can be encouraged by providing social spaces or digital engagement platforms for employees to interact freely.

RELATED TOPIC: 4 ways to limit the possibility of failing technology



3. Build relationships

Giving employees the opportunity to interact easily is the first step to building relationships in the workplace and throughout the organisation. Providing engagement channels and encouraging people throughout the company to converse with anyone else in the organisation helps to build social cohesion from one end of the business to the other.



4. Be flexible

There are often very good reasons for employees to be in the office between the traditional nine-to-five office hours. Face-to-face meetings and business events require physical attendance, for example. Otherwise, flexible working hours let employees take care of other aspects of their lives, leading to greater worker satisfaction.

RELATED TOPIC: Here Are 4 Tips to Avoid Workplace Fatigue At Your Business



5. Celebrate achievements

Publicly acknowledging a job well executed by an individual or team will often encourage employees to go the extra mile. Another way to celebrate achievements is to simply remember to thank people for completing a task well. Although this is small way to recognise successes, it can be effective.

Let's connect!

Check out the latest edition of Business Review Australia!