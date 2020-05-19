5 reasons to adopt a managed hybrid IT approach

Organisations that partner with the right managed hybrid IT solutions provider will benefit from tailored solutions that align with business goals. A comprehensive managed hybrid ITstrategy considers how to integrate outsourced technologies with existing infrastructure.

Gery Messer, managing director of CenturyLink said, “If teams are increasingly moving to a managed hybrid IT provider to deliver the competitive advantages of enhanced utilisation, resilience and flexibility through combinations of on-premise and outsourced infrastructure.”

CenturyLink has identified five reasons to adopt a managed hybrid IT approach:

1. Data protection. A managed hybrid IT solutions provider can offer security operation centres, multi-level technology, and enforced compliance with data retention policies and procedures to ensure the organisation’s data is protected from ongoing threats and attack vectors.

2. Customised infrastructure. A managed hybrid IT model allows organisations to customise their infrastructure and solutions to meet specific data, security and regulatory, scalability, and capacity needs. This is achieved by balancing on-premise and off-premise compute, networking and storage resources.

3. End-to-end solutions. A managed hybrid IT solutions provider can deliver end-to-end IT solutions. This includes assessment and planning, delivery, and management and optimisation of the organisation’s IT to ensure ongoing alignment with business goals.

4. Scalability, flexibility and agility. Elasticity and agility are considered at every stage of the outsourcing and application lifecycles. By moving IT workloads to optimal platforms throughout their lifecycles, organisations experience better service. The ability to scale services over time as required means the organisation only pays for what is needed.

5. 100 per cent availability. Partnering with the right managed hybrid IT solution provider can guarantee 100% uptime availability and extend the reach of the organisation globally, helping to support and accelerate business expansion into new markets.

