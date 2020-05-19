4 ways to limit the possibility of failing technology

Businesses today have more access to systems that can substantially improve operations, streamline processes, and reduce costs.

However, implementing the wrong system can be disastrous: it costs the business money and time without delivering improvements. Even implementing the right systems can critically disrupt business operations if not managed effectively.

When considering new technology, businesses must choose a system that can be implemented easily. They must also develop a change management strategy that considers the company’s culture, values, and business goals.



“Implementing a new expense management system, for example, affects all employees,” said Matt Goss, managing director, ANZ, Concur. “In some cases, it may need a significant shift in mindset for employees who may believe that the old way of managing expenses was fine, or who may be wary of new technology.

“If staff refuse to use the technology and don’t understand its benefits, then the investment is simply wasted. So, the business should schedule training to show employees how to lodge expenses using their mobile phones and other devices. Any training should highlight how the new technology will make life easier, rather than overwhelm them, in order to ensure organisation-wide adoption. An engagement strategy is essential to ensuring your business’s technology investment yields returns.”



According to Concur, these are four key questions to ask when creating a strategy:



Who should be involved in developing a change management strategy?

It’s important to have a change management leader who can own and drive the process. Internal corporate communications teams are often appointed to this role.

Who is the audience for change management activities?

The target audience for change management activities is generally broken down into two main segments: the internal project team, and the external organisation. Understanding the target audience or audiences, and tailoring messaging specifically for each group, can increase the project’s chances of success.



What should be included in a change management toolkit when preparing for a global implementation?

The larger and more geographically-dispersed the organisation, the more important it is to have a comprehensive and transparent change management plan in place. An effective change management toolkit should include:

• project overview: project drivers; timeline; and deployment schedule

• overview of project communication and training material

· release schedule

· customisation guidelines

• embedded communication documents

• frequently asked questions.



What are some key change management success metrics?

Organisations should measure the effectiveness of the change management project to ensure successes can be repeated and challenges can be overcome in future projects. Even before the project begins, it’s helpful to have some key success metrics in place.

