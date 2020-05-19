The 3 Differences Between a Million-Dollar Mindset and a Six-Figure Mindset

When I started out in business all I had my heart set on was making a six-figure income. To me, that meant success. With the statistics of how many business failed, making six figures seemed very hard especially after I made only seven thousand dollars in my first year.

I started to meet more and more small business owners and what I noticed was that all of them that were on ‘struggle street,’ the term I used for business owners who were working too hard for little or no reward. All seemed to have the same beliefs around business.

It got me thinking, what do those who have made their business successful think about themselves and their business that has enabled them to reach the lofty heights?

I had a background in psychology and human behavior, so I quickly understood that there would be distinct differences in the way that successful business owners thought and the way others thought that were doing it harder.

So I did my research and started to ask questions of those who had million-dollar-plus businesses and then compared them to the answers and conversations I had had with those who found those amounts an impossibility.

My business grew with the action I took and the way I started to think about each aspect of business. I soon saw the differences, although not outrageously different, made a huge impact on the reality of the situations.

A millionaire mindset never stops learning. Every one of the hugely successful business owners were always working on themselves, their development and their education. They knew that if they took their foot off the pedal and stopped learning from those ahead of even them in the game, they would quickly become overtaken by someone else who wanted it more. They also know the importance of mentors and having a team of people around them each with the expertise in the field that the millionaire mindset owner might lack. There is collaboration and entrepreneurship. A millionaire mindset believes you are the best. If you don’t think your business, your product or service is the best on the market, how would anyone else think it was the best. Successful people have a huge self-belief in themselves and their ability to overcome any challenge that comes their way and looks at challenges as opportunities. The other business owners I spent quite some time with in the beginning hated any challenge, became easily stressed and therefor made many rash, quick decisions that failed them. A millionaire mindset likes failing. This is a contentious one yet I have witnessed time and time again and heard it straight from the horses mouth that those with the millionaire mindset like failing.They believe that the way we handle failure shows the mark of a man (or woman) and what we can learn from our failures can see us be able to overcome whatever challenge can come our way.Rather than go back into our shell, picking ourselves up from our failures and continuing to move forward will see us succeed beyond our greatest dreams.Have you ever wondered why some people seem to get rich easily, while others are destined for a life and business of financial struggle?

Is the difference found in their education, intelligence, skills, timing, work habits, contacts, luck, or their choice of jobs, businesses, or investments?

The answer is…. None of the above! It is all about their mindset and when you start to develop the millionaire mindset your business and personal experiences will start to explode with possibilities.

There were no patterns in education or upbringing in those who had achieved their millions in business, just a unshakable belief that they had it within them to succeed.