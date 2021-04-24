Top 10 fastest-growing tech companies in India

It’s little surprise to discover that the fastest growing companies in India, as recognised by the recently released Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India programme 2020 are those in the fintech, transactions and analytics space. In fact, four of the top six companies, which have been ranked on their revenue growth rate over the past three financial years, are fintechs.

Proof indeed that digital lending in India is on the up. A reflection of the country’s aspirational mindset, digital lending grew 13x to 70x between 2018 and 2020, and according to a BCG 2018 report, has the potential to become a US$1 trillion opportunity by 2023.

And it is the city of Bangalore, otherwise known as the Silicon Valley of India, that is giving birth to the most successful tech startups, including fintechs, with Bangalore representing 18 ranked companies in Deloitte’s Top 50 including four in the top 10.

Here, we chart the top 10 fastest-growing tech firms in India.