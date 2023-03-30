Will RESTRICT Act ban TikTok and spell end of the internet?

The worldwide web as we know it could be about to crumble.

In the West, it seems TikTok is on borrowed time. The short video creation platform that proved a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic is under fire as governments in Europe and the US implement bans – starting with public sector workers and possibly extending to the general public.

The restrictions are due to allegations that TikTok, owned by ByteDance, is effectively spying for the Chinese government, gathering huge amounts of data that could be used by Beijing.

In Washington, which appears fine with the likes of Google and Facebook having a 20-year head start on personal data collection over TikTok, the House Commerce Committee summoned CEO Shou Zi Chew – a Singaporean national who previously worked at Goldman Sachs and Xiaomi – earlier this month to explain what TikTok was doing with US citizens’ data.

Chew promised increased safety for young users, firewall protections, independent monitors, and freedom of expression. He also pointed out that data is being stored in Texas so any new data would remain on US soil. However, he faced repeated interrogation over whether the data was going “to the communist Chinese government”.