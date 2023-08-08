10 things to know about Ping An, China's largest insurer

Ping An’s rank (#33) on Fortune’s latest Global 500 list – number one among global insurance companies – certainly sounds impressive (and it is), highlighting Ping An as the world's most valuable insurer based on revenues from 2022.

But the ranking marks a significant drop for China’s largest insurer, which listed 25th just a year earlier.

The company, which holds a whopping US$1.6 trillion of assets, witnessed a 9% decrease in revenue, to US$181.5 billion in 2022, and a 21% slump in profits to US$12.5 billion.on.

This follows a similar decline in 2021, when profits dropped 24%.

Reasons for the drop are multiple, including slow sales in its life insurance arm, which is the company’s largest revenue source, though in the first quarter of 2023, the insurer saw its profits rise.

However, thanks to the domestic economy in China recovering in the first three months of 2023, Ping An Insurance posted a 48.9% rise in quarter-one profits. This is equivalent to US$5.55 billion as investment income improved.



Ping An Insurance also ranks 16th in Forbes' The Global 2000 in 2023, scaling up one from its 17th place in 2022 – and ranked second among global insurance companies behind UnitedHealth.

Established in 1988, and with a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, Ping An is the largest insurer in China, with nearly 227 million retail customers and 693 million internet users.

But Insurance is just one arm of the Ping An Group, one of the world’s leading financial services companies that has grown into everything from banking to healthcare.

Here are 10 things you might not know about the Ping An Group.