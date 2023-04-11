Why Singapore continues to be the smartest city in Asia

Singapore is officially the smartest city in Asia.

That’s according to the just-published 2023 Smart City Index by Swiss business school Institute for Management Development (IMD), which ranks 141 cities by how they use technology to address the challenges they face to achieve a higher quality of life.

While the top 10 ranking is dominated by European countries, with Zurich and Oslo taking the top two spots, Singapore and Canberra stand out as the two APAC outliers, with Singapore ranking seventh.

The Lion City was also identified as a ‘super-champion’ in the Index alongside Zurich, Oslo, Beijing, Seoul, and Hong Kong for continuous improvement in ‘smartness’ since 2019.

Smart cities around the world have made massive strides in their smart city initiatives and in adopting innovative smart technologies to make their cities more sustainable, convenient, and healthy places to live.

The UN predicts that 70% of the world’s population will be living in cities and urban areas by 2050, meaning emissions will continue to rise annually and pressure on public services, from medical facilities to public transport to education will continue to mount.

Even smarter solutions will be needed to ensure populations live healthy and sustainable lives.

Unsurprisingly, according to the Index, Singapore excelled in areas such as health, safety, technology, mobility, education, and governance, with many citizens confirming the effectiveness of technology in improving aspects of city life such as medical services and lifelong learning opportunities.

Singapore scored especially highly on the use of CCTVs to create a safe environment, online platforms to aid medical appointment bookings, online access to job listings, online public access to city finance, and teaching of IT skills in school.

That said, the city does need improvement in certain areas, the Index revealed including improving its recycling services and boosting its cultural activities.