Why Telstra and NETGEAR have combined to launch the first VDSL Wave 2 WiFi

The new V7610 VDSL Wave 2 WiFi Gateway from NETGEAR, Inc. has been selected by Australia’s leading telecommunications company Telstra Corporation Limited to deliver business-class voice, fast Internet and extended WiFi coverage to small business customers as they move to Australia’s high-speed National Broadband Network.

NETGEAR has designed the V7610 VDSL Wave 2 WiFi Gateway with Telstra to deliver more effective access to bandwidth for small business locations, enabling services such as uninterrupted streaming of HD video, voice over Internet-protocol (VoIP) for Internet-connected telephones, and high-availability multi-user Internet.

RELATED TOPIC: Telstra continues to build its telecommunications monopoly

Available under the name Telstra Gateway Pro, it is the world’s first 4x4 802.11ac VDSL Gateway using Broadcom’s 4366 chipset to come to market. It provides a built-in fast DSL modem for broadband that offers lightning-fast Very High Bit Rate DSL (VDSL) and VDSL2+ speeds while also being compatible with ADSL and ADSL2+ connections.

“We know fast, strong and reliable WiFi is becoming more important than ever for our business customers as they adopt tablets and untethered work practices,” said Andrew Volard, Director of Devices at Telstra. “The Telstra Gateway Pro is our fastest WiFi gateway yet, offering real-world speeds up to six times faster than our previous business gateway. It also has our best-ever in-building coverage performance thanks to the combination of world-first Broadcom chipset, AC WiFi and 4x4 antenna technology.”

RELATED TOPIC: Why a secure connection is critical when using Telstra's free Wi-Fi

Key Technical Specifications of the Telstra Gateway Pro include:

A powerful dual-core 1GHz processor delivers lower latencies and 802.11ac Wi-Fi speeds up to an amazing 2.8Gbps* (600Mbps + 2166Mbps) of throughput.

Next-generation Wave 2 WiFi technology supports parallel data streams in the 802.11ac WiFi band, which maximizes connection speeds for smoother streaming with greater clarity and less buffering.

MU-MIMO technology delivers data to multiple devices simultaneously, providing major bandwidth improvement in next-generation mobile devices.

Integrated FXS ports and CAT-iq 2.0 support SIP-based VoIP connections.

A Gigabit Ethernet WAN port is compatible with any Internet service so it offers a future-ready upgrade to fiber/cable options.

An integrated VPN server enables multiple VPN clients for secure connections for remote users or remote office locations.

2 USB 3.0 ports support USB attached devices such as storage or a USB modem for advanced 4G LTE mobile broadband connectivity.

RELATED TOPIC: Is FTTN technology the right choice for faster Aussie NBN service?

“We are delighted that Telstra has again selected NETGEAR to co-develop an industry-first gateway product for their subscribers,” said David Henry, NETGEAR senior vice president of Home Networking. “The Telstra Gateway Pro is a complete triple-play service delivery platform. Telstra customers will now benefit from the newest and fastest WiFi with greatly improved simultaneous streaming within LANs, combined with flexible WAN connection options, and superior VPN security for remote workers or offices.”

Let's connect!

Check out the latest edition of Business Review Australia!