Why Microsoft's partnership with Event Zero will improve Skype for Business

In an attempt to improve the management capabilities of its Skype for Business VoIP product, tech giant Microsoft has reached a deal with Aussie company Event Zero to provide technology assets.

The deal is the first acquisition of 2016 for Microsoft, which is still maintaining its strategy of purchasing companies and other assets to help push its products.

The UC Commander product suite created by Event Zero will be used to add diagnostics and troubleshooting capabilities for the Skype for Business management console so administrators can support their users better.

Event Zero CEO David Tucker acknowledged the company’s analytics technologies would reach a broader audience as part of Skype for Business.

“Microsoft was a logical partner for the technology,” said Tucker. “I see the purchase benefitting more Skype for Business customers than Event Zero could possibly reach.”

Event Zero provides management and reporting software for the cloud version of Skype for Business. With the addition of Event Zero’s technology, Microsoft intends to provide Skype enterprise users with a more streamlined experience.

Microsoft has shown an increased focus on Skype for Business in recent months, which includes launching iOS and Android apps for the service as well as incorporating voice and meeting capabilities within Office 365.

The Skype is synonymous with video chatting, and is a popular tool among consumers. Last year, Microsoft expanded its Skype service to include calls, video chats, information sharing and meetings as part of the Skype for Business platform.

