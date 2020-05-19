Why an Apple Watch is a perfect fit for successful CFOs

Apple Watches are becoming the latest high-tech trend across the globe, but there’s more benefit to owning one than just having the newest craze on the market.

With over 3,000 applications covering nearly every category and name brand, these gadgets are beneficial for CFOs of all types. It gives you quicker, easier access than constantly having to pull out your iPhone all day, while performing most of all the same tricks your phone can.

Applications such as Fetch allow owners to order any product, on-demand service or even make travel arrangements right from a touch of your wrist. It can serve as a personal shopper, virtual assistant, and travel agent all rolled into one. You can book a plane ticket or hotel room on the go, order a pizza for yourself and your employees if you’re in a giving mood and even send flowers to your spouse or significant other.

The Apple Watch has great battery life, so there’s no need for you to charge it every day. The smaller versions should last for 18 hours of all-day activity, three hours of continuous talk time, six-and-a-half hours of continuous audio, and up to 72 hours in Power Reserve mode (which only shows the time).

When it is time to finally give it some juice, it only takes about 1.5 hours to reach 80 per cent and up to 2.5 hours for a full 100 per cent charge. There’s also various ways of charging your Apple Watch, including the external battery charger, plugging the power adapter into a regular wall socket or inserting a MagSafe inductive charger to your MacBook. With so many options, you’ll also end up saving the battery life on your iPhone.

In addition, there’s an app such as OneDrive available that allows you to manage all of your content stored in the cloud or upload photos taken from your iPhone. You can edit Excel or Word documents while traveling, preparing for a business meeting or just being away from your computer.

Of course, you can check your iPhone notifications while on the move without digging around your pocket, and it can even monitor your heart rate during those stressful days at the office. If nothing else, it will pose as a nice-looking piece of jewelry during business functions; or better yet, a simple watch!

So don’t feel like you’re just trying to keep up with the world around you if you decide to buy an Apple Watch. Do it because it’s convenient, because it’s accessible and because it will make your busy life a little bit easier.

