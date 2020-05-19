Waterproof mobiles debut at CES

To all smartphone owners whose mobile has fallen to the mercy of a toilet, pool or puddle, rejoice: a Southern California company has come to your rescue.

Unveiled at tonight's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Santa Ana-based company Liquipel demonstrated its unique product - a clear protective coating that, in demonstrations, appears to repel water. According to this LA Times blogger, the coating "permanently bonds with your device on a molecular level," meaning you should be protected through your contract.

"Wine spills, coffee spills, anything like that, you are going to be protected," company president Danny McPhail told Computerworld.

Liquipel charges US$60 to coat a smartphone and will spend their time at CES confirming deals with various electronics companies to use their protective coating.