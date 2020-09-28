Virgin Hyperloop to conduct BLR Airport feasibility study

In an announcement made by Virgin Hyperloop, the company reports its agreement with BRL Airport (Bangalore, India), to conduct a hyperloop feasibility study. As part of the study the company will explore the benefits of having a hyperloop system, to make BLR Airport a transportation and cargo hub.

Virgin Hyperloop recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) - operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/ BLR Airport).

The MoU was virtually exchanged by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Bangalore International Airport Limited.

"Beyond just the transit of passengers, airports are crucial conduits for goods, especially time-sensitive deliveries. A hyperloop-connected airport would dramatically improve the delivery of cargo and create an ultra-efficient supply chain" commented Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and Group Chairman and CEO of DP World.

"We are honored to partner with Bangalore International Airport Limited to explore how hyperloop can become a part of the solution to tackle congestion and support economic growth in the region."

In two, six month phases, the company will conduct a pre-feasibility study that focuses on technical, economic and route feasibility. If successful the hyperloop is reported to be able to transport thousands of passengers per hour from BLR Airport to the city center in under 10 minutes, compared to over 45 minutes by road.

In addition to the feasibility study, Virgin Hyperloop has partnered with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) to support the development of hyperloop technology and sustainable transportation.

