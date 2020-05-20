Toyota sells over 1.52mn electrified vehicles in 2017

Japanese car manufacturer, Toyota Motor Corporation, saw sales of its electrified powertrains reach 1.52mn worldwide as of 2nd February 2018, it has announced in a press release. This figure sets a new record, as it is 8% higher than the 2016 figure.

The growth in sales is said to mark years of growth and the success of the company's Environmental Challenge 2050, one goal of which was to sell over 1.5mn electrified vehicles in a year, which is has now surpassed three years before the target deadline of 2020. Additionally, cumulative sales of electrified vehicles now exceed 11.47 million, which represents a reduction of more than 90 million tons of CO2 compared to sales of equivalent conventional vehicles.

Since the introduction of its first commercially available electrified powertrain on the Prius in Japan in 1997, Toyota has worked on improving the technology as the basis for its electrification efforts, having launched the first mass-produced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), the Mirai, in 2014, the fourth generation of the Prius hybrid electric vehicle in 2016, and the second-generation Prius Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) in 2017.

Toyota will now continue the development and diversification of electrified vehicles as it now turns its sights to include the mass production of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) from 2020. Toyota also aims to further expand sales of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) in emerging markets to further contribute to lowering CO2 from new vehicles sales worldwide.

The efforts to improve and increase the diversity of electrified powertrain options is tied directly to Toyota's ‘Environmental Challenge 2050,’ wherein the Company aims to achieve annual electrified vehicle sales of 5.5 million units by 2030, as announced in December 2017. To achieve its goal, Toyota unveiled plans to have 10 BEV models available worldwide by the early 2020s, and by approximately 2025, the company aims to have an electrified version available for all vehicle models across its global line-up.

Yugo Miyamoto, Chief Representative of the Middle East and North Africa Representative Office, Toyota Motor Corporation, said: “We are excited to achieve this significant milestone, which reinforces our commitment to tackling environmental challenges. Toyota has the competitive expertise and know-how in the core technologies of electrification, thanks to its experience in developing, producing, and improving major electrified components and many years of collecting feedback from markets around the world. We are deeply grateful to our customers in the MENA region for being an integral part of our journey of success, and for continuously extending their support towards our commitment to ‎environmental sustainability.‎”