Tech Mahindra partners with IBM on digital transformation

India-based IT company Tech Mahindra (TM) is collaborating with tech giant IBM to help companies diversify their digital presence with hybrid-cloud offerings.

TM will assist clients in migrating essential business operations to cloud solutions offered by IBM, which in turn will allow individual enterprises to customise their cloud needs with private augmentations if desired.

The two companies will also establish innovation labs throughout India to help solve complex problems relating to working in the digital era, including finance, telecoms and retail.

The first lab is set to appear in Bengaluru and will specialise in digital transformation using IBM’s Cloud Paks - software solutions running on Red Hat Openshift (a recent acquisition by IBM), which are calibrated for enterprise systems.

Accelerating the uptake of cloud

TM‘s decision to join the IBM public cloud ecosystem is driven by a corporate desire to help clients modernise to secure, best-in-class tech solutions supported by industry expertise and options for personalisation.

Pawan Sharma, President & Global Head of Strategic Initiatives at Tech Mahindra, spoke highly positively of the project, intimating that TM‘s partnership with IBM could be invaluable for the nation’s business community.

“The collaboration with IBM will help us accelerate the development of cloud-based applications for our customers and build multi-cloud data management solutions on the industry-leading hybrid platform.

“The commitment to building Innovation Centers aligns with our TechMNxt charter, an initiative that leverages emerging technology to solve real-world business problems for customers,” he said.

Similarly, Bob Lord, Snr VP at IBM, stated that the company’s cloud solutions could accelerate digital transformation and provide a market edge to those who employ them.

“IBM Cloud Paks are designed to help businesses speed their journeys to the cloud by giving them the flexibility and choice they need to modernize their applications. Because they are pre-integrated to deliver specific customer use cases, they can help quickly address pressing challenges for businesses across multiple industries.”

