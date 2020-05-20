Tech Mahindra and IBM partner to improve data centre potential

The Indian IT services and consulting company, Tech Mahindra, has partnered with computer manufacturer, IBM.

The partnership aims to improve the capabilities of the services firm’s data centres.

IBM will be responsible for aiding Tech Mahindra in shifting its customers’ workload onto the new POWER9 data array systems.

The POWER9 processor is able to improve deep-learning frameworks training time by almost four times as much.

The machine learning method ‘deep-learning’ works by extracting information through the crunching through millions of processes and statistics, detecting and ranking the most vital parts of data.

Through the efficiency, enterprises will be able to build artificial intelligence (AI) applications more productively and with more accuracy.

“Based on our experience in the cybersecurity and risk management, we know that privacy protection is a core technology challenge and true personal data protection cannot be achieved in a piecemeal manner,” commented Rajiv Singh, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Enterprise Security and Risk Management at Tech Mahindra.

“Our answer is to launch a cloud-based service that will seamlessly protect personal data privacy for any application.”

The two firms have had a multi-year partnership, focussing on virtualisation services and data centre transformations.