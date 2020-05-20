Article
Tata eyes connected cars via South Korea expansion

May 20, 2020
Tata Group is eyeing up establishing a regional office in South Korea. Once given the go ahead, the office will be occupied by the company’s South Korean telecom affiliate and will focus on building a data centre and extending its connected car capabilities.

Tata Teleservices, a subsidiary of Tata Group, is looking for a domestic telecom partner to complete its business registration process required for entry into the market.

In a recent report, Tata said that the connected cars of the future will require very strong processors in order to record a variety of data – and will need to be supported by fit for purpose data centres.

Tata Group is one of the largest Indian conglomerates. It employs well over half a million people and has interests in a variety of sectors including communication, food, steel, automobile, chemical, and electronics.

This is not the first time Tata has made a foray into Korea. The company already had a presence in, due to a collaboration with the vehicle manufacturer Daewoo.

