Sony unveils premium Xperia 1 to take on Samsung, Apple and Huawei

May 20, 2020
Japanese electronics company Sony has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1, as it aims to reclaim market share in the highly-competitive industry.

The Xperia 1 features a 6.5” 4K HDR OLED screen with a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio, designed to enable users to enjoy movie playback in its original format.

Sony said in its press release that the screen also enables multi-window functionality as a key productivity feature, running two apps simultaneously.

“We have established a new vision for our Xperia™ brand to bring our customers experiences beyond imagination,” said Mitsuya Kishida, President of Sony Mobile Communications, in the press release. 

“We are continuing to push the boundaries in pursuit of innovation and our new Xperia delivers genuine technologies with a multitude of professional-grade features for creative entertainment experiences that are only possible with Sony.”

The new handset appears set to capitalise on the current trend in the industry for high-quality, full-screen displays that do away with bezels to give handsets a more elegant aesthetic.

CNBC reported that research company e-Marketer has estimated that 78% of video viewing worldwide is done on mobile handsets, highlighting the consumer appetite for handsets with excellent displays.

CNBC added that the Xperia 1 will cost £799, equating to around US$1,043.

According to Statista, as of Q4 18 the smartphone market leaders are Samsung (18.7%), Apple (18.2%) and Huawei (16.1%).

