Samsung to reveal foldable smartphone by the end of the year

Samsung could unveil the latest innovation in its smartphone range during November’s Samsung Developer Conference

DJ Koh, CEO of Samsung’s mobile division, confirmed rumours of the device’s existence to CNBC.

According to Mr Koh, Samsung has conducted a series of consumer surveys with results indicating a substantial market for a foldable smartphone, but insists that the unfolded experience will be significantly differentiated from that of a standard tablet.

At the IFA electronics show in Berlin, Mr Koh said: “If the unfolded experience is the same as the tablet, why would they (consumers) buy it?”.

He did not elaborate on the device’s key features, but did say that he hopes consumers will be in no doubt as to why Samsung incorporated foldable tech into the device.

Though the South Korean manufacturer has not provided any details of how its foldable phone will work on a mechanical level, namely whether it will incorporate two screens on a hinge or one foldable display, it is expected that it will opt for the latter option.

The Wall Street Journal said in July that the device would utilise one foldable screen, CNBC added.

The Journal also said that the prototype’s internal codename is “Winner”.

In a hotly contested smartphone market, complicated by the meteoric rise of Huawei to a 15.8% market share according to Statista, Samsung reported a year-on-year sales drop of 20% during the second quarter of 2018.

The bold innovation of introducing a foldable screen, alongside its codename, would suggest that Samsung sees the device as a means to differentiate itself from Apple and Huawei and maintain its leading market share.

Samsung’s approach to the mid-tier phone market also looks to have undergone a shift in strategy, with the company set to offer a budget version of its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10.