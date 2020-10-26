Samsung signs MoU for 5G Network collaboration in Japan

In an announcement made by Samsung and Kyocera Communication Systems the two organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to accelerate private 5G network collaboration and expansion in Japan, bringing greater intelligence to organisations.

The MoU marks the first collaborative project between the two companies, which will see the organisations implement a private network in Japan based manufacturing facilities, transforming them into smart factories.

The two companies aim to drive the full potential of private 5G networks by creating new value for enterprises, as well as opening up new business opportunities via next generation cellular technology.

As part of the partnership, Samsung will provide its end-to-end 5G solutions, while Kyocera Communication Systems will provide mobile devices, applications and technical support for enterprise deployment and operations.

“Samsung’s private 5G network portfolio is designed to fit in any deployment scenario for various business purposes and we are excited to work with KCCS as we expand our 5G capabilities in Japan. In collaboration with KCCS, we expect to prove how 5G can transform businesses and experiences at every level through real-world use cases,” commented Satoshi Iwao, Vice President and Head of Network Division at Samsung Electronics Japan.

“As we continue to expand our presence in the Information and Communication Technology industry and exhibit our pioneering spirit, we are looking forward to a successful collaboration with Samsung. Leveraging our leadership in innovation and Samsung’s next-generation 5G technologies, we hope to successfully integrate 5G to our industrial operations and validate its full potential,” added Kenichi Kurosaki, Director and General Manager of Telecommunications Engineering Division at Kyocera Communication Systems

