Samsung breaks 5G global speed record with new approach

Samsung Electronics claims it has achieved a breakthrough in 5G data speeds, securing a global speed record of a massive 5.23 Gigabits per second (Gbps) to a single device, during a demo carried out in the company’s lab in Korea.

This new record raises the bar once more in the 5G speed competition stakes, with Samsung now overtaking Ericsson and Qualcomm who themselves secured a 5G speed record of 5Gbps for a single user in January.

Samsung, which is currently providing connectivity to hundreds of millions of users worldwide, has been upping its 5G speed ante for the last few years, using different approaches to create faster and more reliable data speeds, with this particular record set by tapping into 4G frequencies using what's called EN-DC technology.

Could this particular new and seemingly improved pathway provide a blueprint for delivering a rapid, stable and effective path to 5G service?

How does EN-DC technology work?

Spotlighting the power of using a 4G and 5G proposal, this flexible new approach uses E-UTRAN New Radio Dual Connectivity (EN-DC) technology, which enables mobile operators to combine 4G and 5G to maximise the benefits of both networks and deliver enhanced speeds, coverage and reliability

Samsung successfully combined 40MHz of 4G frequency and 800MHz of 5G frequency in mmWave, achieving 5.23Gbps in data speeds to a single device. The company used its commercial end-to-end solutions comprised of devices and network products, including its Galaxy S20+ smartphone, 4G radios, 5G radios (Compact Macro), and 4G/5G common Core.

This demonstration “reinforces our commitment to delivering the best possible 5G solutions to our customers and our ongoing support to help mobile operators accelerate the benefits of 5G services to their users”, says Ji-Yun Seol, Vice President, and Head of Air Technology Group, Networks Business at Samsung.

According to Ed Gubbins, Principal Analyst at GlobalData, this achievement showcases Samsung’s "distinguishing ability to leverage an end-to-end portfolio and broad expertise that spans core, RAN and devices to help operators maximise the return on their 5G investments".

Samsung forging ahead with 5G research

According to Samsung, this achievement is based on the company’s 5G research and strong commitment to enhancing network experiences for every user.

Back in 2018, Samsung began to show 5G’s capabilities with one of the first multi-gigabit 5G New Radio (NR) data connections with speeds of more than 1.7Gbps. In 2019, Samsung surpassed its record by reaching data speeds of 2.65Gbps, which was followed by 4.3Gbps speeds in a 2020 demo.

Today, attaining data speeds of 5.23Gbps, Samsung passes another barrier, using a flexible new approach in EN-DC technology.

Samsung has pioneered the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions including chipsets, radios, and core. Through ongoing research and development, the company drives the industry to advance 5G networks with its marketing-leading product portfolio from fully virtualized RAN and Core to private network solutions and AI-powered automation tools.