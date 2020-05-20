Samsung and NEC join forces to explore 5G opportunities

Korean tech manufacturer Samsung has announced a new partnership with Japanese IT firm NEC Corporation that will focus on 5G development

The agreement will leverage Samsung’s leading technologies with NEC’s 5G expertise, as well as offering mobile carriers localized 5G solutions for each region.

Atsuo Kawamura, NEC’s Executive Vice President and President of the Network Services business unit said in the joint statement:

“5G development based on standardization will help to accelerate business transformation throughout global markets.”

“As 5G commercialization is just around the corner, we are confident that the partnership with Samsung will continue to solidify our stance as a 5G leader.”

Samsung has yet to unveil its first 5G-ready mobile device, although according to Tech Advisor it is one of 19 smartphones manufacturers set to release a 5G handset in 2019.

It said that Samsung would be joined by firms including Sony, Google, OnePlus, HTC, Xiaomi, Motorola, and LG in using Qualcomm’s new 5G modem to enable 5G in their 2019 handsets.

5G networks are expected to enable download speeds that match those found with broadband, and naturally no major manufacturer wants to be left behind when the new networks become commercially widespread.

Youngky Kim, President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics, said:

“5G will unlock the potentials, create new values and push the limits of today’s technology.”



“We are excited to announce our joint efforts with NEC to boost 5G end-to-end solution portfolio for the best user experience.”