Article
Technology

Samsung and NEC join forces to explore 5G opportunities

May 20, 2020
undefined mins
Korean tech manufacturer Samsung has announced a new partnership with Japanese IT firm NEC Corporation that will focus on 5G development
 
The agreement will leverage Samsung’s leading technologies with NEC’s 5G expertise, as well as offering mobile carriers localized 5G solutions for each region.
 
Atsuo Kawamura, NEC’s Executive Vice President and President of the Network Services business unit said in the joint statement:
 
“5G development based on standardization will help to accelerate business transformation throughout global markets.”
 
“As 5G commercialization is just around the corner, we are confident that the partnership with Samsung will continue to solidify our stance as a 5G leader.”
 
See more:
 
 
Samsung has yet to unveil its first 5G-ready mobile device, although according to Tech Advisor it is one of 19 smartphones manufacturers set to release a 5G handset in 2019.
 
It said that Samsung would be joined by firms including Sony, Google, OnePlus, HTC, Xiaomi, Motorola, and LG in using Qualcomm’s new 5G modem to enable 5G in their 2019 handsets.
 
5G networks are expected to enable download speeds that match those found with broadband, and naturally no major manufacturer wants to be left behind when the new networks become commercially widespread.
 
Youngky Kim, President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics, said:
 
“5G will unlock the potentials, create new values and push the limits of today’s technology.”
 
“We are excited to announce our joint efforts with NEC to boost 5G end-to-end solution portfolio for the best user experience.”
5GXiaomiSamsungGoogle
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy