Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance deploys Alliance Intelligent Cloud for connected infrastructure

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance has announced the deployment of the Alliance Intelligent Cloud, a new system built on Microsoft Azure that is set to drive the Alliance’s connected services.

Alliance Intelligent Cloud will enable connected infrastructure in the vast majority of the Alliance’s 200 operational markets, and will form the basis for continued connected services with upcoming vehicles such as the new Nissan Leaf and Renault Clio.

The Cloud will enable vehicles to access seamless internet connections that will drive enhanced remote diagnostics, easy software and firmware update rollouts, and infotainment services.

"Today we are deploying a vehicle connectivity platform that will transform the digital experience for customers of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi,” said Kal Mos, Global Vice President of Alliance Connected Vehicles at Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, in the Alliance’s press release.

“Through our collaboration with Microsoft, we are introducing the most powerful and far-reaching connected vehicle platform. Leveraging the size and scale of the Alliance, we have built an intelligent cloud platform that sets the pace for our industry."

Jean-Phillipe Courtois, EVP and President of Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing & Operations, added:

"Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is a longstanding partner and our first strategic partner for the Microsoft connected vehicle platform.”

"Today's production release of the Alliance Intelligent Cloud enables a new generation of connected services powered by Microsoft Azure to come to market."