From the Obvious to the Obscure: 10 New Technologies

In a rapidly changing technology industry, it’s nearly impossible to keep up with the latest gadgets, software and tools entering the marketplace on what seems like daily basis. From smartphones to battery-powered vehicles, web indexing systems and beyond, Business Review Australia takes a look at some of 2010’s hottest technologies.



1. Samsung N230 Netbook: Samsung’s latest mini laptop is sleek, speedy and super-slim. The portable computer weighs less than 1 kilogram and is just 23.2 millimeters long—perfect for the executive on the go. The best feature of the N230 is its long battery life, which can last up to 13.8 hours. The netbook also features Samsung Fast Start that enables users to start working within seconds of pressing the device on.



2. Apple iPhone 4: Need we say more? Apple’s latest phone, its fourth in four years, finally makes mobile video calling a reality with its FaceTime feature. The 9.3 millimeter smartphone also features a 3.5 inch Retina display, making text and images incredibly crisp and clear. The iPhone 4 even has the ability to record and edit videos in high definition.



3. Cisco Systems’ Home Energy Management (HEM): Cisco’s HEM solution helps consumers monitor and manage energy consumption and budgets by providing updated household energy information. The touchscreen countertop Home Energy Controller allows consumers to view and control information on thermostats, intelligent sockets and power strips, and smart appliances such as refrigerators and water heaters. That information is sent to the utility provider who can manage data from thousands of homes while integrating with their back-end applications.



4. QUE ProReader: Aimed for business executives, the QUE ProReader allows users to treat this portable tool just like paper. Unlike other e-readers, this reader uses organic transistors on the plastic, making for a tougher, more durable surface. PDF files, Word documents and Excel spreadsheets can be viewed on the device all with the touch of your finger, bringing an end to those irritating trips to the printer.



5. Tesla Roadster: A hot sports car that can travel nearly 393 kilometers on battery power alone? Believe it. The 2010 Roadster Sport model can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds and includes a suite of unique noise-reduction materials and an upgraded sound system. The Roadster is one of the only highway-capable electric cars for sale to the public, but in 2012, Tesla will begin production on its Model S Sedan.



6. Google Caffeine: In an effort to keep up with the swelling progress of the web, Google’s new web indexing system, Caffeine, provides 50 percent fresher results for web searches than its last index and offers the largest collection of web content Google has to date. Whether it’s news or blog entries, users can now find links to pertinent content more rapidly after it is published than was possible ever before.



7. McAfee SaaS Web Protection: McAfee’s latest Web security solution, SaaS (Software-as-a-Service), is a cloud-based platform, employing enterprise-grade reporting capabilities without any on-premise requirements. Essentially the new service detects and predicts security threats in real time, and allows IT administrators to analyze their Web traffic to identify any trends in malware—a far cry from the days when security threats were relayed after they happened.



8. eStar Truck: It’s the second vehicle to make our list, but electric-powered means of transportation are quickly gaining popularity and momentum. The eStar truck was created as a response to the demands of business and the planet. The truck, designed to replace its gas-burning counterparts in cities, can handle up to a 4,000 pound payload and can travel up to 100 miles on a single charge.



9. Monster Vision “Max 3D:” Stylish and high-gloss 3D glasses for the home have finally become a reality. Monster’s new Active 3D eyewear system is the only RF Shutter system that will work with all 3D HDTVs, allowing users to experience a new level of 3D visual immersion while watching Blu-ray movies or playing advanced video games.



10. Bluetooth 4.0: It won’t be released until 2011, but the Bluetooth 4.0 is poised to be one of next year’s hottest gadgets. Bluetooth v4.0 is like three specifications in one—Classic Bluetooth technology, Bluetooth low energy technology and Bluetooth high speed technology—all which can be combined or used separately in different devices according to their functionality. The 4.0 version will now have the ability to communicate with watches and pedometers saving power, cost and space.









