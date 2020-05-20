Article
Technology

Motion sensing company Orbbec raises $200mn in funding led by Ant Financial

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Orbbec, a Chinese tech company, has raised $200mn in its series D round of funding. The company produces motion sensing technology such as 3D sensors, facial recognition, gesture recognition, human skeleton recognition, 3D measurement and 3D map reconstruction.

It develops, manufactures and sells this technology for products like smartphones, robots and smart homes.

See also:

Read the latest Asia edition of Business Chief!

Voice recognition company iFlyTek to raise $567mn

Grab seeks $1bn in funding to value company at $10bn

The company has about 400 employees who mainly focus on research and development of these products. Founded by Huang Yuanhao in 2013, Orbbec is based in Shenzhen.

The funding round was led by Ant Financial. Other participants included SAIF Partners, Green Pine Capital Partners, R-Z Capital and Tianlangxing Capital.

Ant Financial, the finance arm of ecommerce giant Alibaba, is set to issue an IPO later this year.

 

 

ShenzhenIPOFacial recognitionsoftware
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy