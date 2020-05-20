Motion sensing company Orbbec raises $200mn in funding led by Ant Financial

Orbbec, a Chinese tech company, has raised $200mn in its series D round of funding. The company produces motion sensing technology such as 3D sensors, facial recognition, gesture recognition, human skeleton recognition, 3D measurement and 3D map reconstruction.

It develops, manufactures and sells this technology for products like smartphones, robots and smart homes.

The company has about 400 employees who mainly focus on research and development of these products. Founded by Huang Yuanhao in 2013, Orbbec is based in Shenzhen.

The funding round was led by Ant Financial. Other participants included SAIF Partners, Green Pine Capital Partners, R-Z Capital and Tianlangxing Capital.

Ant Financial, the finance arm of ecommerce giant Alibaba, is set to issue an IPO later this year.